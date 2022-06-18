JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Trading Down 4.1%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 384.50 ($4.67) and last traded at GBX 388 ($4.71). Approximately 124,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 219,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404.50 ($4.91).

The firm has a market cap of £336.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 353.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 409.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.10%.

In other JPMorgan China Growth & Income news, insider Alexandra Mackesy purchased 9,000 shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 327 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £29,430 ($35,720.35).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile (LON:JCGI)

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

