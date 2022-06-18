JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Increased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.8% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $34,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,025,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,799,000 after buying an additional 227,054 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,310,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32.

