Julie Richardson Sells 3,906 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $389,857.86.

On Monday, April 18th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $509,850.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8,563,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.24. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

