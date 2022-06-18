Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.55

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

