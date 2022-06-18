Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.87 million, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Kamada by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

