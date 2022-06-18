Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.06

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.06 and traded as low as $31.90. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 961 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.23 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.73%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.59%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.