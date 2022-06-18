Keyera (TSE:KEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.72

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.72 and traded as high as C$32.31. Keyera shares last traded at C$31.17, with a volume of 1,241,955 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$36.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$33.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81. The stock has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.71.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9546599 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.69%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

