Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.80. 1,689,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,892. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.