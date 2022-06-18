Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Short Interest Up 28.5% in May

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,100 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the May 15th total of 600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KBAL stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,524. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $282.93 million, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $180.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -102.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in Kimball International during the first quarter valued at $5,407,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,570,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kimball International by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 845,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 318,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimball International by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 193,981 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Kimball International by 15.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,346,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after buying an additional 184,513 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Kimball International (Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.