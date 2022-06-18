Kiren Sekar Sells 70,062 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IOT stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,160,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

