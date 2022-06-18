Kleros (PNK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $737,651.00

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Kleros has a market cap of $17.95 million and $737,651.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 117.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,289,356 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

