Komodo Price Down 28.7% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000893 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $22.30 million and approximately $520,626.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00305527 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00081444 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00068455 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000654 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,250,366 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

