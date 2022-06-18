Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDSMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($172.92) to €155.00 ($161.46) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($196.88) to €188.00 ($195.83) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($197.92) to €185.00 ($192.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($213.54) to €182.00 ($189.58) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.50.

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

