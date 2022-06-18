Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

