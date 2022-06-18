Kr Sridhar Sells 10,937 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.99. 4,984,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 3.39.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,803,000 after acquiring an additional 251,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 362,680 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after purchasing an additional 685,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,311,000 after purchasing an additional 72,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

