Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Earnings Results

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Kroger updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$3.95 EPS.

Kroger stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. 21,124,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,398. Kroger has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $2,936,798.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,749 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,284. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kroger by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 381,097 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.05.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

