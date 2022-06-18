Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $17,905,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $27,315,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 24,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 83,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $949,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,254. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $9.37 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

