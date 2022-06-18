Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $834,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kyndryl news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 83,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $949,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,254. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513 in the last quarter.

Kyndryl stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

