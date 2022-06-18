La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.22

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 10459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

LZB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after buying an additional 371,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,842,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

