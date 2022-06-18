Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 3.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $8.08 on Friday, hitting $226.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,426. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

