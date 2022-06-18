Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $525.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $625.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Lam Research stock opened at $419.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.90. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $411.39 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Lam Research by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 48.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

