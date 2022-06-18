Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Research Coverage Started at CL King

CL King began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LANC. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Lancaster Colony from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark lowered Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day moving average is $151.23.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LANC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 16.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,027,000 after acquiring an additional 261,387 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 556,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 302.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,979,000 after acquiring an additional 332,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

