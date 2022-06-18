Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,768 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,548,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 49,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,884,000 after buying an additional 176,350 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,569.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $295,340 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.93.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

