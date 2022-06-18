Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,863 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 201.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after buying an additional 116,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,587,000 after buying an additional 102,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,699,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.07.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

