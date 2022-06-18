Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after acquiring an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after acquiring an additional 106,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

NYSE:NOW opened at $443.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

