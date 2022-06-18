Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after buying an additional 635,349 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $171.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.