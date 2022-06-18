Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,387 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $36.28 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.07.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

