LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $13,136.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $902.28 or 0.04400334 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00319705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00089771 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013021 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.