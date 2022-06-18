Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LEG. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE LEG opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

