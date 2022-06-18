Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.60

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 10613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

