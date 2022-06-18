Lethean 1-Day Volume Hits $195.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 57.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $258,477.04 and $195.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,094.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $995.05 or 0.05211262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00237520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00635549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00535533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00070759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00276786 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.