Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Up 24.3% in May

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In related news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,634,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $109.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $102.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

