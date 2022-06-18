Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.71

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 479789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $569.37 million, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.48.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

