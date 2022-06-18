LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITB opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.27.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

