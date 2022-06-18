Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 50,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 175,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.
About Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Chile (LTMCF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.