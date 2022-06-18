Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,500 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 574,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $1.08 on Friday. Lizhi has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lizhi by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lizhi by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 257,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

