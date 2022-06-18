Loki (LOKI) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,392.00

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,468.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,079.41 or 0.05273464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00232784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00580868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.00556068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00069854 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.