Lotto Price Tops $0.0018 (LOTTO)

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Lotto has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $34.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00028203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00238643 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000896 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

