LuaSwap Price Hits $0.0139 on Top Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $7,671.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,468.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00119734 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 234,982,284 coins and its circulating supply is 176,033,983 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

