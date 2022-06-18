MakiSwap Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $329,869.08 and approximately $196,826.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $738.05 or 0.03845574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00119692 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00094531 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013670 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.