Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.80.

NYSE:MLM opened at $303.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $300.09 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.48.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

