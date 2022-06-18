Mason & Associates Inc Buys Shares of 1,903 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $297,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.69. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.