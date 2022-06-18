Matthew Grainger Purchases 7,000 Shares of Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) Stock

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS – Get Rating) insider Matthew Grainger purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,248.09).
Shares of ALS opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £55.73 million and a PE ratio of -6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. Altus Strategies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82 ($1.00). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.67.
Altus Strategies Company Profile (Get Rating)
