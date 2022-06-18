MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.29

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001503 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $949,759.80 and $24,185.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,314.56 or 1.00020306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00030885 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00215196 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00111735 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00074322 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00154645 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003654 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

