McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Has $484,000 Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,376 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for about 0.5% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $48.08 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $162.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.38.

