MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Update

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $26.03 on Friday. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

