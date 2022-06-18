MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) versus RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Head-To-Head Comparison

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A RadNet 1.36% 6.82% 1.16%

18.2% of MDxHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of RadNet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MDxHealth and RadNet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 RadNet 0 1 1 0 2.50

MDxHealth presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 120.62%. RadNet has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.09%. Given RadNet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RadNet is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MDxHealth and RadNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $22.24 million 4.87 N/A N/A N/A RadNet $1.32 billion 0.74 $24.73 million $0.33 52.27

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Summary

RadNet beats MDxHealth on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

RadNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the diagnostic imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of images in the field of mammography, as well as AI solutions for lung and prostate cancer. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and managed 347 centers in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

