MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDWD. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.25. MediWound has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth $38,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MediWound (Get Rating)
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
