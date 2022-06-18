Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MDT opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Medtronic by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

