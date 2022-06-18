MetaHash (MHC) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.20 Million

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $130,973.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,491,981,954 coins and its circulating supply is 3,321,051,864 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

